This Wednesday, from the Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira, more than 50 Venezuelan firefighters departed to Chile as part of the humanitarian aid to fight the forest fires that the South American country is experiencing in recent days.

“A brigade of the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force takes the lead to support the Republic of Chile, to address the difficult situation that the country is experiencing, where more than 300,000 hectares are being affected by a forest fire,” said Yván Gil, Venezuelan foreign affairs minister.

This is a contingent of more than 50 experts, belonging to Inparques, Venezuela’s park protection agency, and comprising specialists in forest fires and fire-fighting strategists.

During the farewell ceremony for the humanitarian aid team, Josué Lorca, minister for ecosocialism, noted that Venezuela provided this type of aid to Chile in 2017; therefore, this team is already trained and equipped with all the tools for field work in Chile.

For his part, Miguel Meses, charge d’affaires of the Chilean embassy in Venezuela, highlighted the spirit of solidarity of Venezuela: “it is a show of solidarity from the Venezuelan people… Grateful for the brigade members, for their courage, their sacrifice to go help a country that is far away.”

Regardless of the position of the current president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, whose continued attacks and interference in Venezuelan internal affairs, as well as condemnations of other socialist governments in the region, such as Nicaragua or Cuba, Venezuela demonstrated its true nature and socialist values by supporting the Chilean people.

Solidarity with Türkiye and Syria

In addition, this Tuesday, the first humanitarian aid team was deployed from Venezuela’s Maiquetía airport to support the emergency response work for the victims in the area devastated by the earthquakes that shook the territories of Türkiye and Syria.

Foreign Minister Gil said that, despite the economic blockade applied by the US and its vassals, the Venezuelan government and the Bolivarian Revolution continue working to provide safety and security, and to save lives. He noted that the brigade members carry out their humanitarian work with a dedication to service, professionalism, and preparation.

