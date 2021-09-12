Evo Morales Reaffirms Commitment with Venezuela’s Struggle

On Friday, September 10, President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met Bolivian leader and former president Evo Morales, who was visiting Venezuela. The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

During the meeting, both revolutionary leaders reaffirmed their commitment to future struggles for the people. President Maduro also thanked Evo’s words and opinions for they “always carry the historical weight of the struggles of our ancestral peoples.”

RELATED CONTENT: Bolivarianism & Marxism: Commitment to the Impossible in Defense of Utopia

In a post on his Twitter account, @NicolasMaduro, President Maduro stated that “this afternoon, September 10, I received a pleasant visit from the Indigenous Chief of the South, Evo Morales Ayma. His words always carry the historical weight of the struggles of our ancestral peoples, and they reaffirm our commitment to the struggles that are to come. Thanks Evo!”

For his part, Evo Morales tweeted: “Brother and colleague Nicolás Maduro: Thank you for the meeting for a deep reflection on the liberation of our peoples.”

Hermano y compañero @NicolasMaduro: Gracias por la reunión para una profunda reflexión, orientada a la liberación de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/md8CbD1HLs — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 11, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: The New International Relations of Latin America: Interview

Visiting friends

The day before arriving in Venezuela, Morales was in Cuba where he met President Miguel Díaz-Canel, to express his support and solidarity for the people of Cuba.

President Díaz-Canel discussed with Morales aspects of regional and international importance for both Cuba and Bolivia. Díaz-Canel also expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid that Bolivia has sent to Cuba to combat the pandemic.

Con gran regocijo recibí en Palacio de la Revolución al querido @evoespueblo. Siempre es grato encontrarnos y conversar sobre los desafíos de América Latina y la solidaridad entre #Cuba y #Bolivia. Agradecí la ayuda del Gobierno que preside el hermano @LuchoXBolivia. pic.twitter.com/ATie1bXpcU — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 9, 2021

Featured image: Evo Morales with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at Miraflores Palace, Caracas. Photo: Twitter / @evoespueblo

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC