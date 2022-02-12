FANB Neutralizes Explosives Planted by Colombian Terrorists in Apure School

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela neutralized explosives that were planted by Colombian terrorists at different locations in the Venezuelan state of Apure, including in a school. This was informed by the head of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, who reported that a total of six explosive cylinders were deactivated, one of them found at the entrance of the Los Arenales Elementary School in the Arauca sector of Apure state, close to the border with Colombia.

This was part of the 2022 Bolivarian Shield Operation that the FANB is carrying out throughout Venezuela, to put an end to the presence of the Colombian Armed Terrorist and Drug Trafficking groups (TANCOL).

“Sick mind and corrupted soul!” wrote General Hernández Lárez on Twitter, after reporting on the neutralization of explosives. “The degradation of the TANCOL is such that they even place booby traps in schools in order to impose their reign in the area inciting terror and fear among the inhabitants! They will be tracked down and execrated from our native soil by the FANB.”

Mente enferma y el alma corrompida! La degradación de los TANCOL es tal, que colocan trampas explosivas hasta en las escuelas para imponerse en la zona a través del terror y el miedo de los habitantes! Serán rastreados y execrados de nuestro suelo nativo por la FANB. pic.twitter.com/HLjjXABwPD — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 11, 2022

Hernández Lárez also informed that the FANB has dismantled mobile laboratories that the criminal organizations had installed for processing cocaine smuggled in from Colombia.

Envases de acetona incautados en laboratorios improvisados TANCOL en el estado Apure. pic.twitter.com/zEpTfwnqbS — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 11, 2022

Among the objects seized in these laboratories were acetone containers, microwave devices, weapons and other artifacts.

In another tweet Hernández Lárez stated that “the FANB continues to search for TANCOL cells, scrutinizing and tracking every inch of our national territory until all the invaders are expelled.”

La FANB continúa al acecho de los grupos TANCOL, escudriñando y rastreando palmo a palmo de nuestro Territorio Nacional hasta expulsar a todos los grupos TANCOL invasores. pic.twitter.com/XERSg3kcj8 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 11, 2022

In the past weeks, several operations have been carried out by state security forces and the FANB to neutralize the TANCOL criminal gangs, eradicate laboratories and eliminate drug crops in the Venezuelan border territory. Featured image: FANB personnel patrol the Venezuelan border state of Apure. Photo: Twitter/@dhernandezlarez (Últimas Noticias) Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

