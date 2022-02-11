Minister for Interior: Colombia Continues Attempting to Destabilize Venezuela

Venezuelan Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, General Remigio Ceballos, has reiterated his complaints regarding the involvement of the Colombian government in plans which seek to destabilize Venezuela.

His statement was made via Twitter in the wake of a number of operations which have been carried out in recent days by law enforcement agencies and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to neutralize criminal gangs, eradicate laboratories and drug crops in Venezuelan border territories, and expel what are known as the Armed Drug Trafficking Colombian Terrorist Groups (TANCOL) from Venezuela.

Son pruebas fidedignas de la estrategia de aproximación indirecta para tratar de desestabilizar a Venezuela, por parte del gobierno colombiano, que solo muestra su incapacidad para proteger a su pueblo, solo mantiene ataque permanente contra nuestra Nación. Venceremos! https://t.co/uanhpBHWYO — @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) February 10, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Seizes 5,000 Colombian Military-Made Explosives

“This [recent information] is reliable evidence that there is an indirect strategy to try to destabilize Venezuela, adopted by the Colombian government, which only shows that government’s inability to protect its people, they maintain a permanent attack against our Nation. We will win!” Ceballos remarked this Thursday, February 10, in a tweet, in which he supported the statements made by the operational strategic commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez.

“Nothing [of what we have] found is Venezuelan, nor of our tradition, or part of Venezuelan culture, everything has the stamp of Colombian terrorists, themselves drug traffickers in their country, who are now trying to acculturate and silently invade our nation, they will be expelled from our homeland!” he assured on his Twitter account.

Nada de lo encontrado es venezolano, costumbre, ni cultura venezolana, todo tiene el sello de los terrotistas colombianos que se dedican al narcotráfico en su país y que tratan ahora de aculturar e invadir silenciosamente el nuestro, serán expulsados de nuestro suelo patrio! pic.twitter.com/xlQZTUF3V1 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 10, 2022

During these operations, one of which was carried out in the Las Tejerías sector, in the state of Aragua, long and short firearms, rifle magazines, cartridges of different calibers, ballistic packages, tank trucks, cargo vehicles, motorcycles, portable radios, cell phones, tablets, bulletproof vest linings, and military uniforms were found.

RELATED CONTENT: Curaçao Changes Course, Attempts to Strengthen Relations with Venezuela

Likewise, military engineers specializing in explosives are working on the deactivation of several homemade devices, which were used and installed by TANCOL on trails in order to cover their withdrawal along border roads.

En cumplimiento de la orden de nuestro Cmdte en Jefe @NicolasMaduro la FANB desplegada en Apure liberando los caminos de explosivos caseros colocados por los TANCOL a su paso para aterrorizar al pueblo venezolano y transitar a sus anchas por nuestro territorio! pic.twitter.com/Gk537VkTfF — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 10, 2022

The Operation Gran Cacique Indio Guaicaipuro II in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, which has been operational since last Sunday, has also taken actions against criminal groups, dedicated to drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, contract killings, robbery and homicide, which are purported to be linked to Colombian criminal organizations.

Featured image: Venezuelan Militia and Army patrolling the border with Colombia to expel any Colombian paramilitary and criminal groups. Photo: Twitter / @dhernandezlarez.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.