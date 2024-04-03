A fire broke out at the Génesis Petit Oncology Center, in the San Francisco municipality, Zulia state, Venezuela, “causing damage to a trailer attached to the facilities, which contained specialized equipment for cancer patients’ treatments.” This was reported by the Venezuelan minister for electric energy and sectoral vice president of public works and services, Néstor Reverol, this Sunday, March 31.

Describing the fire as an “attack against the health of the people” in the state of Zulia, he reported via social media that special law enforcement agencies “were immediately sent to investigate and locate those responsible for this criminal act.”

He also announced that the head of state, Nicolás Maduro, has ordered “the immediate recovery of the space to continue guaranteeing the health of the people of Zulia,” adding, “Nothing will disturb the peace we have achieved!”

The incident occurred just hours after a major fire was reported in an industrial parking lot in Aragua state, where 122 buses belonging to state-owned bus service Trans-Aragua were lost.

Many analysts have been alerting in recent days about a spike in incidents that seems to be related to terrorism and destabilization plans just weeks before the upcoming July 28 presidential elections.

