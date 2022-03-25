March 25, 2022

International airport Juan Jacinto Lara  in Barquisimeto, Lara state. File photo.
Flights from Barquisimeto to Panama and Dominican Republic to Begin in May

Venezuelan Vice President of Public Works and Services, Néstor Reverol, announced the opening of international flights from the Juan Jacinto Lara Airport in Barquisimeto, to Panama and the Dominican Republic.

“In the month of May, the routes to Panama and the Dominican Republic will begin to operate,” Reverol reported this Wednesday, March 23, during the opening of the First National Congress of Public Services in the capital of Lara state.

He stressed that transportation services will be optimized in the country, both land and air, local and international.

He said that as well as these transportation services, electricity, drinking water, domestic gas, gasoline supply and telecommunications, among other public services, will also be optimized.

 

