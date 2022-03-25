Venezuelan Embassy in Bolivia Relaunches Network of Intellectuals and Artists

The Embassy of Venezuela in the Plurinational State of Bolivia relaunched, last Thursday, March 17, the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity with the participation of 30 Bolivian academics and artists. The event took place in the Simón Rodríguez Cultural Center which is located in La Paz, in the diplomatic headquarters of Venezuela.

The meeting began with an analysis by the Venezuelan ambassador to Bolivia, César Trómpiz, who spoke about the ilegal US and European sanctions against the Venezuelan people, Venezuela’s peace-based geopolitical position, and its resistance to external aggression.

RELATED CONTENT: VP Rodríguez Presents Economic Recovery Figures to Venezuela’s Parliament

Additionally, the event saw the likes of the spokesperson for the Bolivian president, Jorge Richter; the coordinator of the Bolivian Chapter of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity, Hugo Moldiz; and other academics, creators and journalists.

Hoy relanzamos la Red de Intelectuales y Artistas en Defensa de la Humanidad.

Contrarrestar el imperialismo y denunciar sus abusos es nuestra primer tarea @HugoMoldiz @evoespueblo @CinthiaSilva8 @IsabelRauber @jorgerichter pic.twitter.com/UcHgDCkgMZ — MARIA BOLIVIA ROTHE (@mabolivia) March 17, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Reuters: Venezuela’s Opposition Pressures Biden to Maintain Sanctions on Venezuela

Likewise, the debate included questions from various thinkers, with whom they spoke and took stock of the policies of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the issues of oil and mutual cooperation.

The Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity emerged as the idea of commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, out of their consideration of the importance of the battle of ideas and the articulation of social movements. Currently, it is made up of writers, artists, academics and professionals from various disciplines who oppose colonialism, all forms of domination and the monopolization of thought.

Featured image: Venezuelan ambassador to Bolivia, Cesar Trompiz, during the relaunch ceremony of the Network of Intellectuals and Artist in Defense of Humanity, Chapter Venezuela. Photo: MPPRE.

(MPPRE) by Enio Melean

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.