Gaza Resistance: Beginning of the End for Apartheid Israel?

By Anya Parampil – May 27, 2021

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Beirut-based journalist Laith Marouf about what Israel’s latest war on Gaza means for Palestinian resistance.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘The Hamas’ Are Coming: A View of the Violence from Inside Israel

Marouf analyzes the new military capacity demonstrated by Hamas during the war and examines how the region might respond to Israeli aggression in the future. He also provides context on the political failures of the Palestinian Authority in The West Bank to respond to the needs and desires of the Palestinian people.

Featured image: File Photo

(The Grayzone)