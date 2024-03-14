The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continues its top-tier operations against the raiding Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip.

On the 158th day of the war on Gaza, various Palestinian Resistance factions continue to engage in fierce confrontations with Israeli occupation forces at multiple axes, especially east of Khan Younis and west of it in the city of Hamad, south of the Strip.

This comes amidst ongoing attempts by Israeli occupation forces to fortify their positions and advance toward further locations within the besieged Strip, as confirmed by Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced the targeting of two Israeli infantry forces in a well-planned ambush at the L Towers complex in Hamad City.

The Brigades mentioned that its fighters engaged the two forces at point-blank range, adding that Israeli helicopters were observed evacuating the dead and wounded soldiers after the ambush.

Al-Qassam targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a homemade al-Yassin 105 shell in the same city.

Al-Qassam fighters also detonated two anti-personnel explosive devices against two Israeli infantry forces and engaged their members, resulting in casualties, in the K and J Towers complexes in Hamad City.

Meanwhile, al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, claimed responsibility for detonating a powerful explosive device against an Israeli force of six soldiers holed up in an apartment in Hamad City.

Al-Quds Brigades’ fighters shelled Israeli military gatherings with mortar shells in the city center and targeted an Israeli military vehicle and a D9 bulldozer with RPG shells.

The Brigades’ Resistance fighters confirmed after returning from battle zones in the al-Qarara area, north of Khan Younis, that they blew up a house where a special Israeli force of seven soldiers was holed up, resulting in casualties.

They also detonated a booby-trapped tunnel targeting a group of Israeli occupation soldiers northeast of al-Qarara.

On its part, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced that its fighters shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation forces and their vehicles with a barrage of heavy mortar shells in Hamad City.

In the same city, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades’ fighters engaged an Israeli military vehicle with an RPG shell.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation military confirmed the killing of one of its soldiers, who had been taken captive by the Palestinian Resistance on October 7.

With the latest announcement, the number of Israeli occupation troops killed since the start of the war on October 7 now stands at 590.

(Al Mayadeen English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.