By Yousef Fares – Mar 8, 2024

It is not an exaggeration to say that the Ansarallah Movement and the Yemeni army have captivated the hearts of the locals in the Gaza Strip. This is especially true for those who support the choice of armed resistance, and who make up the majority here.

Here in Gaza, the elderly eagerly listen to the military bulletins delivered by the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Saree, through the radio, after each targeting operation of a British, American, or Israeli ship. They pray sincerely for the “the Houthis” and for their victory and success.

Al-Akhbar interviewed Hajj Abu Rami after he finished listening to a speech by Saree on Wednesday [March 6] night. “They are poor and oppressed like us… honorable and generous,” he said. “By God, I love them. They used to say that the Houthis attacked the Kaaba like Abrahah al-Ashram did*, that’s what I heard on Al Arabiya years ago. Our perception of them was wrong and distorted, but actions speak louder than words, and people’s true nature is revealed by their deeds.”

After my friendly chat with the sixty-year-old Hajj, I decided to interview Gazans on the street about their opinions on what Yemen is doing. The first person I encountered was the young man Shahab, who sits opposite a stall selling lemons. He says, “By God, they are heroes, they lit up the entire region for Gaza. May God protect and support them.”

Ismail Ahmed noticed my press jacket and initiated the conversation with me by asking about the progress of ceasefire negotiations. When I asked him about “the Houthis,” he replied, “By God, sir, all my life I thought they were Shia who hated us, I never thought to look into them, but since the war started, I realized they are our people, and that the Gulf distorted their reputation, and they are oppressed, they suffered famine before us, and their name is Ansarallah, they are the supporters of God, and the defenders of the poor.”

On social media, there is much talk about Yahya Saree’s accent, his pronunciation and rhythm of speaking, and the incredible level of defiance and dignity in his speeches. Mohannad Karajah, director of the Lawyers for Justice foundation in the occupied West Bank, commented on his Facebook page: “The supporters of Arab Palestine are only Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon.” Ahmed Nasser wrote: “You feel that one of the manifestations of this war is that we have become acquainted with our people in Yemen, a people and an army with the scent of paradise, where did these people come from? Who are you, Houthis?”

*Translators note: The Kaaba, located in Mecca, is the holiest site in Islam. Abrahah al-Ashram, who was the ruler of the Himyarite Kingdom of Yemen in the 6th century, is infamous for his military campaign and attempt to destroy the Kaaba. In 2016, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia falsely accused Ansarallah of launching rockets at Mecca. Imperialist-aligned Gulf media outlets such as Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya repeated this manufactured story that Saudi air defense intercepted Yemeni missiles aimed at Mecca.

(Al-Akhbar)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DZ/SC

