Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro welcomed international observers to Venezuela to evaluate the 2024 presidential elections. In addition, he called on international observers invited by the National Electoral Council (CNE) to respect the Constitution of Venezuela over the course of the presidential elections.

President Maduro issued the statements during the Con Maduro+ program aired this Monday, March 12. The head of state recalled that during each electoral process, the CNE has invited international observers.

“Let the observers who want, come,” said President Maduro, “as they have always come… respecting the sovereignty of Venezuela, the Constitution of Venezuela, within the respect of the Constitution and sovereignty, welcome. The Electoral Branch has sufficient autonomy to invite whoever it wants to invite.”

Last Thursday, March 7, the CNE authorities announced the organizations invited to observe the presidential elections, which will be held on July 28. During his interaction with guest journalist Luis Guillermo García, in the Digital Zone segment of the program, President Maduro highlighted the CNE’s invitation to organizations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Carter Center, the African Union (AU), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the European Union (EU), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations, and experts from the United Nations (UN).

“If the Electoral Power said it, amen, let them come then, because July 28th is going to be a festival of freedom, a festival of democracy, a festival of truth,” said President Maduro.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

