Palestine solidarity activists in the Basque Country hold a press conference after two pro-Palestine activists, Asier and Youssef, were arrested under anti-terrorism laws and later granted provisional release. Photo: X/@Iranekinbat.

Palestine solidarity activists in the Basque Country hold a press conference after two pro-Palestine activists, Asier and Youssef, were arrested under anti-terrorism laws and later granted provisional release. Photo: X/@Iranekinbat.