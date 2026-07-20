By Misión Verdad – Jul 17, 2026

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez gave an interview in mid-June, broadcast this Thursday, July 16, to Javier Negre, a Spanish journalist, co-owner of La Derecha Diario, and director of the digital media outlet Estado de Alarma (EDATV).

Negre has positioned himself in the international journalistic world for his coverage and media incursions into the political landscape of Latin America, the promotion of his far-right ideology, as well as other controversies that are worth mentioning briefly. In 2016, he rose to fame when he fabricated an interview and was accused of “illegitimate interference with privacy rights,” generating fake news and harassing immigrants, women victims of abuse, minors, and left-wing politicians.

La Derecha Diario was founded by Juan Carreira, Javier Milei’s director of digital communication. Carreira currently heads the Office of Official Response, created to “debunk” journalists and perspectives “spread by the media” in Argentina. The Spanish newspaper El País dedicated an extensive report to it, describing it as a multinational of fake news.

Before beginning the questions, the Negre introduced Acting President Rodríguez as the person Donald Trump has entrusted with the peaceful transition in Venezuela following the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3. The interview style resembled editorials in the form of questions, featuring biased statements and questions that elicited rapid-fire responses.

Regarding her role within the government before the US military intervention

The acting president stated that there was widespread concern about the role the Venezuelan economy might play in a blockade like the one that existed prior to the military intervention. “Venezuela had no practical means to sell oil,” she explained.

The goal is to fight to have the sanctions lifted and to maintain peace

“I have fought and will continue to fight to end sanctions against the country. I swore to maintain peace and social and economic stability.”

Joint work agenda between Venezuela and the US

In that sense, an agenda of international cooperation has been established with the US government despite historical differences:

“The Venezuelan people are a people of peace. The Venezuelan people have always understood, internalized, and are aware that diplomacy is the necessary path to resolve divergences, differences, and controversies; that political and geopolitical life should prevail. Where will the other path of force lead us? I believe that was Venezuela’s reflection on January 3. I feel comfortable carrying out a diplomatic agenda and a cooperation agenda.”

Oil agreements

On this item, she noted that there is great enthusiasm among oil companies for the new ways of doing business that have been established—methods that had already been consolidating for a year and have allowed the increase in crude oil production.

According to projections from private consulting firms, there are expectations of a rebound in oil activity in Venezuela. It is estimated that the Venezuelan economy could report double-digit growth rates this year, and that this trend will continue for three years. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is expected to be 15.2%, with oil GDP reaching 20.8% and non-oil GDP 13.9%.

Will Venezuela become the 51st state of the US?

Regarding Trump’s statement, Rodríguez declared that it is incorrect and that a review of Venezuela’s history is sufficient:

“The Venezuelan people are very fond of their history, Javier, because for every square meter of our territory you visit, there is a story to tell about our battles for independence, about the campaigns to achieve independence. The Venezuelan people will always defend their independence, their territorial integrity, and, as a whole, Venezuela. Because it is not just about a territory, it is about the identity and history of a country,” she stated.

The current relationship between the US and Venezuela

Communication with the US government has been frank and respectful. She emphasized that differences will be resolved through the proper channels: “Secretary Rubio is one of those channels, and communication flows respectfully as we work through our differences with patience, good faith, and trust.”

“What would you say to the opposition?”

“I would invite you to have a correct reading of what happened on January 3, of what is happening today, and of the post-January 3rd period as well, of all the changes that are happening in the country.

“I say that these changes in Venezuela must involve everyone, not just political actors, but all citizens; that every citizen feels involved in the changes in Venezuela. That is the most important thing. In Venezuela, I do feel—and I have called for this during the pilgrimage, we have gone on a pilgrimage throughout the country—I feel a new spirituality. I am contributing so that this new spirituality can take root and transcend the boundaries of the political world.”

Message for the extremist sectors of the opposition

“I would like the extremist sectors to be able to read, not what I say or do, but what the country wants.”

About María Corina Machado

“I think she has harmed the country, and I hope she reflects on this. Because she insistently called for an economic blockade against Venezuela. I believe that her political differences or her thirst for political power—for the power to govern Venezuela—should have gone beyond that; she should have looked beyond herself, she should have looked at the country. For example, she should have listened to the Venezuelan workers who were affected by the sanctions. She should have listened to the country’s business sector. You can ask any Venezuelan business owner, and they will tell you they have been affected by the sanctions. You can ask the country’s bankers; they have been affected by the sanctions. Overall, all of Venezuela has been affected by the sanctions, and it has been harmful.”

“You cannot ask to harm a people and say that is the collateral cost the country has to pay because she wants to be president of Venezuela. I think she needs to change that view.”

“Would you like her to return, as she has been announcing, to join a political table to promote the transition to free elections?” Negre asked her.

“Look, I have said that Venezuela belongs to all Venezuelans, and I also say that political dialogue with Venezuelan extremism will be possible when there are no more sanctions that they requested for the country.”

Possible choices

The US government had established three phases for the “democratic transition and political normalization.” The third phase consists of holding “elections” to finalize said transition. Regarding this, it was noted that the current situation in Venezuela must be characterized in order to create the conditions for political coexistence based on diversity and divergence.

Why is it important to lower inflation?

“It is a way to protect and preserve the purchasing power of the country’s workers,” she said, adding that the government is making great efforts to maintain productive processes, both public and private, that contribute to the country.

The government’s hope is that Venezuelans themselves will overcome the current situation, as well as the political, economic, and social challenges to come, through understanding among all sectors, with their methods and the conviction that it is possible despite the differences.

To conclude the interview, Negre addressed the restructuring of the external debt. On this matter, the acting president stated that her objective is for the debt restructuring process to cease being an enormous burden on Venezuela and instead become an engine that drives economic development and signifies the country’s return to the international financial system.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF