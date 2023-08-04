The Venezuelan government has implemented a ban on the utilization and sale of electronic cigarettes, commonly referred to as “vapes.” This action comes in response to the presence of harmful toxic substances within these devices, which can lead to addiction and pose significant risks to health, including increased risk of heart disease, lung disorders, and other chronic complications.

The resolution, designed to protect children and adolescents throughout the country against these substances, was published in Official Gazette No. 42,682, dated August 1, 2023, stipulating the prohibition of the manufacture, storage, distribution, circulation, commercialization, import and export of e-cigarettes in Venezuela.

The regulation also prohibits the consumption, advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, nicotine nasal sprays, related consumables, tanks, cartridges, refill containers, and other accessories, and conventional and herbal tobacco products (CTPs) and related accessories, according to a press release by the Venezuelan Ministry of Health.

“Herbal” CTPs, often marketed as a healthier alternative, actually contain a higher concentration of toxic substances compared to vapes. These harmful elements include glycerin and propylene glycol, as well as glycidol, pyridine, dimethyl trisulfide, acetoin, and methylglyoxal, which are absent from the smoke of conventional cigarettes.

According to studies, these products are a risk factor and are among the ten leading causes of death on a global scale.

The government of Venezuela has declared its dedication to fostering a culture of prevention regarding the health implications of vaping.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.