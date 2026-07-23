The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, led the delivery of fully equipped apartments to 200 families in Caracas who were affected by the June 24 double earthquake.

The allocations were made in towers J-01 and J-02 of the Ciudad Tiuna housing complex, Simón Bolívar sector. On Monday, July 20, the acting president was accompanied by the president of the National Assembly and the General Staff for the Temporary Camps and the accelerated Planning of Housing Projects, Jorge Rodríguez; the sectoral vice president for Administrative and Digital Government and minister of Economy and Finance, Anabel Pereira; the minister of Public Works, Juan José Ramírez; the minister for Habitat and Housing, Paola Posani; and Major General Juan Ernesto Sulbarán, sole authority of the General Staff for the Contingency and general commander of the Bolivarian National Guard.

With the allocation of these homes, equipped with furniture, beds, and operational kitchens, the national government reaffirmed its commitment to providing a tangible and dignified response to those impacted by the earthquakes.

On July 14, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, thanked the deputies of the National Assembly, who, in the light of the emergency caused by the natural disaster, had voluntarily given up the apartments assigned to them in Ciudad Tiuna. These apartments were allocated to 200 affected families.

“Thanks to that selflessness and the decision of the deputies to give up these houses, the Presidency of the Republic will proceed with the formal delivery … of the first 200 apartments for the people affected by the disaster,” Rodríguez had said on July 14. “It is a noble gesture that deserves the applause of the entire country.”

Comprehensive housing strategy

Delcy Rodríguez said on Monday that the post-earthquake housing plans consist of construction of homes, operations in the secondary housing market, and the inclusion of legal reforms.

During the delivery of homes to 200 families affected by the double earthquake, she announced that efforts are being made in a coordinated manner to diversify housing access options.

In the field of construction and acquisition, she explained that “we are going to incorporate new homes to be built, and the General Staff is already reviewing the lands with the Presidential Commission for Development.”

She added that mechanisms are being implemented to facilitate transactions in the already existing sector, emphasizing that “we must also include the secondary market, purchases made in the secondary market. The Ministry of Economy is already working on that.”

She further stated that these strategies are being complemented “with the reform of the Leasing Law and real estate guarantees so that a significant number of homes can come onto the rental market.”

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH