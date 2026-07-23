The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, dismissed the report released by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on supposed Cuban threats to US national security. The Cuban president called the document a part of a “transnational neo-McCarthyism” driven by a “clearly fascist current” that “resorts to lies to generate pretexts for sustaining aggression against Cuba and curtail civil liberties in the United States.”

Díaz-Canel criticized Rubio, describing him as “one of the most corrupt officials of the current [US] administration, with proven links to drug traffickers and terrorists from Florida,” adding that “the thief believes that everyone is a thief.”

Regarding the accusations of threats to US national security, the Cuban president emphasized that “Cuba has never acted to harm the American people, nor has it sought to affect the national security of the United States. If a country has spied on and attacked another at obscene levels, it has been the United States against Cuba.”

In this regard, Díaz-Canel referred to the “millions of dollars” that the US government allocates annually to regime change, subversion, and terrorism programs in Cuba.

He cited historical examples of aggressions such as the introduction of diseases, including hemorrhagic dengue which claimed the lives of 101 children, the downing of the Cubana de Aviación aircraft in Barbados with 73 people on board, bomb attacks on hotels, and assassination attempts.

The president also condemned the economic blockade, calling it a genocidal act that is exacerbated by the current fuel blockade.

He noted that this policy is “conceived and officially described by the US to exhaust the people and undermine their support for the Revolution,” against which Cuba exercises its “legitimate right” to defend itself.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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