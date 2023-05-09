We are pleased to republish the speech given by Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Prime Minister of Grenada, at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting, which was organized by the Communist Party of China on 15 March. It was originally carried on the website of the CPC’s International Department. Mitchell became Prime Minister of Grenada in June 2022, after his party was victorious in the general election, winning 9 out of 15 seats.

This statement is very important to note, as the Grenada Prime Minister here advocates a concept as to what are the really fundamental human rights which is far closer to the position advanced by the socialist countries rather than the capitalist powers.

I extend respectful greetings to the President, His Excellency Xi Jinping, and the distinguished Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC), fellow Leaders of Political Parties, as well as the esteemed audience today.

On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, and as leader of the National Democratic Congress, it is my honour to deliver brief remarks on the theme for this Dialogue: “The Path Towards Modernisation: The Responsibility of Political Parties”

Colleagues, in the current global construct, we are at a crossroads. The unprecedented cross border challenges of recent years, such as climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others, continue to highlight the need for leaders to work together to ensure the wellbeing of all.

Collective decision-making and inclusiveness, therefore, will play a crucial role if we are to maintain the quality of our co-existence on this planet. The path towards modernisation must encourage increased people-to-people dialogue, cultural exchanges, and cooperation for the common good. Political parties play a vital role in shaping the direction of a country. Through the promotion of democratic values and principles, and championing respect for the diversity of all civilizations, parties can contribute to the creation of a more inclusive society.

Political parties also have a responsibility to promote social and economic justice, ensuring that all citizens have access to fundamental human rights, such as housing, and healthcare, as well as promoting economic policies that support job creation, sustainable development, and the reduction of economic inequality.

The interlocking crises of the past few years have underscored the importance of effective leadership in political parties, as many nations are still grappling with a post-pandemic reality of exacerbated poverty, supply chain challenges and rising energy costs due to ongoing armed conflicts.

I must emphasise here that, as political parties, we have a cardinal responsibility to promote peace and security, both within our own countries and internationally.

Fellow leaders, our shared path towards modernisation will require a transformation in our modus operandi as political parties and as nations, but it will prove essential to our longevity as a civilization. My own party, the National Democratic Congress, came to power on a mandate of transformation. We, too, understood the urgent need to adopt an inclusive and sustainable approach to the development of people and our region.

To this end, I place on record Grenada’s support for China’s Global Development Initiative, which seeks to steer global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated, and inclusive growth in the face of the severe shocks.

Let me also take this opportunity to commend you, President Xi, and the CPC leadership for your continued efforts towards a peaceful coexistence with all states, and to provide opportunities of upliftment and common development for all.

I thank you.

(Friends of Socialist China)

