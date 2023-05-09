This Monday, Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner condemned the “cover-up of the assassination attempt” that targeted her eight months ago.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, former president of Argentina, has singled out Patricia Bullrich, a presidential candidate from the country’s main opposition coalition, for putting pressure on a key witness of the incident with the goal of erasing incriminating information from her phone.

Fernández mentioned, in a message posted on social media, a story published on Sunday by Argentina’s media outlet Página 12, in which it was revealed that one of the main witnesses in the case was pressured to delete data from her cell phone while she was in one of the offices associated with Bullrich.

Furthermore, it has also been alleged that the witness, Ivana Bohdziewicz, a former adviser to opposition congressman Gerardo Milman, told the court that she did not delete the contents of the phone “of her own free will, but rather was taken to the Bullrich offices, where an expert deleted the content from her device, that of another adviser, and that of Milman himself.”

“En Argentina, la presidenta del mayor Partido de la oposición (PRO) y pre- candidata a la presidencia, @PatoBullrich, es sospechosa de estar involucrada en una operación para borrar datos del celular de una testigo clave en el caso del intento de asesinato de Cristina Kirchner… https://t.co/i8kvzPWDLY — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) May 8, 2023

According to the newspaper, two days before the attack, the witness was with Milman in a bar when another congressman heard Milman say “when they kill her, I’ll be on my way to the coast.”

“It is very impressive, not only the normalization of political violence against me, but also the cover-up of the assassination attempt that occurred on September 1,” said Fernández de Kichner.

The Argentinean vice president emerged unharmed from an attempted attack on September 1, 2022, when a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, identified as Andrés Sabag Montiel, pointed a gun at Fernández de Kichner’s head while she greeted supporters at the door of her home in Buenos Aires. After the attack, the Argentine courts investigated four members of the far-right group the Federal Revolution, including Carrizo, who was arrested on September 14.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

