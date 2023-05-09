The Monday, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez received the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, at the Casa Amarilla on the occasion of his working visit to the country to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived in Venezuela during the afternoon and is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan authorities and discuss matters of common interest.

Relations between Venezuela and Guinea-Bissau relations

Venezuela and Mother Africa continue to affirm their commitments to mutual cooperation. During the revolutionary administration of President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), Venezuela initiated diplomatic relations with numerous African countries. Last April, Venezuela and Guinea-Bissau celebrated the 17th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, established in 2006. Since then, they have signed 22 agreements of cooperation in areas such as health, education, energy, mining, defense, and the struggle against drug trafficking.

The Guinean president visited Venezuela last November, when he signed a joint declaration with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, aimed at deepening cooperation.

Last April, a mixed commission between Venezuela and Guinea-Bissau, installed in Caracas, signed 15 agreements in different strategic areas, including agriculture, public works, the judicial system, mining, and air and maritime transport.

The agreements, on which no further details were provided, were signed by the Venezuelan foreign minister and the vice prime minister of the interior and public order of the African nation, Soares Sambú.

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.