Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, during an interview with the Paparazzo Rubro-Negro podcast, insinuated that young Venezuelan women living on the outskirts of Brasilia, the capital city of Brazil, engage in prostitution. The comment caused a stir to the point that the first lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, and Damares Alves (PL), former minister and senator-elect for the Federal District, spoke out to try to minimize the embarrassment.
The first lady and the senator went to São Sebastião to meet with the leaders of the Venezuelan immigrant community—not to apologize, but to demand silence from the women.
Brazil: Lula Goes For Popular Support While Bolsonaro Embraces Hate
In the meeting, which lasted more than five hours and took place in the house of a parish priest in Lago Sul on Monday, October 17, the community leaders communicated their “commitment not to say anything” to Sister Rosita Milesi, who directs the Institute of Migration and Human Rights, an organization that helps Venezuelan migrants and refugees in the capital.
Other community leaders gave in after an intervention by María Teresa Belandria, the representative of the fake government of Juan Guaidó in Brazil.
Bolsonaro, whose custom is not to retract anything, apologized for his controversial statements about Venezuelan girls, claiming that his pejorative statements about adolescents were taken out of context.
Brazil: Lula Goes For Popular Support While Bolsonaro Embraces Hate
Ultimately, for Venezuela, the remarkable thing about the situation is not the attitude of Bolsonaro—he routinely utters sexist slanders—nor that his wife has tried to fix the situation. What is surprising is that the Guaidó envoy, instead of trying to defend her own compatriots and fellow Venezuelans, tried to silence them, while defending Bolsonaro’s repugnant actions.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/FV/SL
Misión Verdad
Misión Verdad is a Venezuelan investigative journalism website with a socialist perspective in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution
