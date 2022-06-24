During his campaign, the newly elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who will be sworn in on August 7, accused the current Colombian president, Iván Duque, of giving former Venezuelan Deputy Juan Guaidó the transnational corporation Monómeros, which caused an increase in the value of food and of the dollar in Colombia.

Petro remarked during his campaign in Barranquilla, on April 23, that the high inflation in Colombian supermarkets is not a result of the fertile land running out or because of a halt in cultivation— on the contrary, he stated that it is due to a political problem.

Monómeros is a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela, PDVSA, and was illegally seized by the Colombian authorities along with fake government officials designated by Juan Guaidó. At the time, the company was in perfect economic shape, while only a few months after the seizure it was on the brink of bankruptcy.

In this regard, the future Colombian president indicated that this is because Duque let the company, which produces fertilizers for Colombia, be robbed.

“Because he was fighting with (Nicolás) Maduro, he gave the Colombian-Venezuelan company to the friends of (Juan) Guaidó,” Petro declared during a political rally.

“Duque le regaló Monómeros a Guaidó y sus amigos y ellos la quebraron”,así lo dijo el recién electo presidente de Colombia Gustavo Petro. El Primer Vicepresidente del PSUV @dcabellor dijo que en la conversación con el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro se tocó este importante tema pic.twitter.com/klsoQa53E0 — Julio Riobó VTV (@JRioboVTV) June 23, 2022

He also explained that the company was stolen and made bankrupt, noting that now no supplies are produced in Colombia.

Gustavo Petro reported that now the supplies that were produced in Barranquilla, where the biggest Monómeros facility is located, are now brought from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, “due to the very intelligent policy of Duque.”

“When a lady goes to the grocery store and finds that she does not have enough money for her children’s food, it is because Duque gave the Monómeros company to Guaidó and it was stolen,” he criticized.

"Se le ocurrió al incapaz presidente entregarle la empresa de fertilizantes a su amigote Guaido, y su amigote Guido se la robó y ahora nos toca importar los fertilizantes de Rusia, Bielorrusia y Ucrania. El incapaz está a punto de quebrar la agricultura del país": @petrogustavo pic.twitter.com/W6jXJa5ahS — Colombia Humana (@ColombiaHumana_) April 24, 2022

What will happen to Monómeros with the arrival of Petro?

Since Petro won the elections last Sunday, certain rumors have emerged about both his rapprochement with the Venezuelan government and also regarding Colombia’s ongoing recognition of Juan Guaidó and the failed US “regime change” operation.

On a similar note, the special prosecutor appointed by Juan Guaidó, Enrique Sánchez Falcón, declared that Petro could pave the way for the Maduro government to recover Monómeros.

In that sense, he specified that Monómeros was lost with Petro’s victory, since all Pequiven (PDVSA) would have to do as a shareholder would be to plan a restructuring, appoint a new board and retake possession.

However, Guaidó has claimed that the assets of Monómeros are protected and “he does not consider that the change of Government in Colombia could represent an impact on the management of the company.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

