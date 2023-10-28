The Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement announced that it successfully repelled the Zionist occupation army’s most recent attempts to advance into Gaza. On the evening of October 27th, the Israeli occupation forces attacked Gaza on three different fronts, and they failed to gain a foothold in the city.

In a statement released this morning, Hamas stated “the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Palestinian resistance heroically and steadfastly responded to attempts at a ground advance, clashed forcefully with the occupation army, and inflicted heavy losses on its soldiers and equipment.”

The statement continued by saying that “Gaza has been and will remain a graveyard for invaders… the era of arrogance and recklessness without accountability has ended. They will not be able to erase the impact of the strategic defeat they suffered on October 7.”

Expecting the enemy to continue attempting ground incursions, Hamas officials noted that “the Israeli occupation used helicopters to evacuate the wounded and the dead from the battlefield.”

On the other hand, the occupation army claimed that it hit 150 underground targets, including tunnels and other facilities, in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement announced that it was responding to ground incursions in Beit Hanoun and east of the Bureij camp and that it was engaged in intense clashes with the enemy.

Last night October 27th, the occupation forces cut off communications and the internet from the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with heavy shelling by air and sea with dozens of raids throughout the Strip. Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli occupation army, announced that the army will expand its ground operations in the Gaza Strip, claiming that this does not mean a ground invasion has begun.

(Al-Akhbar) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translated by Orinoco Tribune

OT/DZ/JRE

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.