October 28, 2023
The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro (left), with the president of China, Xi Jinping (right), shaking hands during a meeting, this October 25, 2023, in Beijing. Photo: Ken Ishii/EFE.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro (left), with the president of China, Xi Jinping (right), shaking hands during a meeting, this October 25, 2023, in Beijing. Photo: Ken Ishii/EFE.