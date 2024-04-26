Ali Baraka, the head of Hamas’ Foreign Relations Department, underscores that while the Rafah Brigades have refrained from direct involvement, they have diligently upheld their equipment and capabilities.

The Rafah brigades have not yet been involved in the ongoing war, however, they are prepared for a potential confrontation, Ali Baraka, the head of Hamas’ Foreign Relations Department, told Al Mayadeen Net on Wednesday.

Baraka emphasized that despite them still not having participated, the Rafah Brigades have maintained their equipment and capabilities, leveraging experience gained from previous battles.

He cautioned that any Israeli invasion of Rafah should expect significant losses in terms of personnel and military assets.

Commenting on tunnel warfare, Baraka affirmed that the IOF were unable to enter and act offensively inside the Hamas tunnel network.

He further detailed that Palestinian fighters used the tunnels to carry out operations, with the network spread underground from North to South, assuring that the enemy had been taken aback by Palestinian weaponry.

Currently, the IOF are engaged in a war of attrition and find themselves trapped in Gaza.

The top Hamas official said that the enemy experienced two surprises in this ongoing battle: the first occurred on October 7, and yesterday saw the resignation of Aharon Haliva, the head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate Aman, acknowledging his failure to anticipate such a significant attack. The second surprise was the unexpected strength displayed by Resistance forces in ground combat.

Is the US helpless against ‘Israel’?

On Hamas’ military capabilities, Baraka affirmed that the Palestinian Resistance has shifted towards local manufacturing and has utilized time effectively.

“Over the past 10 years, preparations have been made for this battle, with the Resistance benefiting from the experiences of allies in Syria and Iran, who assisted in transferring military technology,” he stressed.

Regarding the airdrop of aid, he commented, “Firstly, we do not prohibit aid from anyone, as the hungry seek to secure food and medicine for their families. But why drop aid from the air? Are America, along with Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, so helpless against Israel that they are unable to deliver aid through the Rafah or Kerem Shalom crossings? It’s part of Israel’s policy of starvation and humiliation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the urgent need for Arab nations to provide aid, stressing the requirement for 500 trucks daily. He further urged for immediate action, calling for an Arab delegation to cross the Rafah crossing, reminiscent of the 2012 event that broke the siege on the Palestinian people.

Baraka’s plea extended to the populace, urging thousands to mobilize and facilitate the delivery of essential medicine and food.

Supporting fronts paralyzed and disrupted IOF

After the 1,998 operations conducted by all supporting fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq during the 200 days of aggression, Baraka affirmed that these were “real fronts” in the war, disrupting and paralyzing the enemy.

He also stressed that the enemy is constrained in the Lebanese front, realizing that after its failure in Gaza, it could not open a new front.

The Lebanese front has presented more than 300 martyrs, immobilizing the movement of the occupying army, which was forced to transfer four brigades from the South to the North, relieving pressure on the Gaza front, he further contended.

“This also led to the displacement of more than 100,000 settlers from al-Jalil [Galilee], with material losses exceeding a billion dollars, in addition to the paralysis of economic activity in the North. If you monitor the past week’s development, starting with the Arab al-Aramshe Operation, you will notice that the Resistance is conducting important operations, and the Zionist enemy is considering the Resistance’s moves a thousand times,” Baraka told Al Mayadeen Net.

He added, “The enemy realizes that after its failure in the Gaza Strip, it cannot open a major front because the Lebanese Resistance is larger and stronger due to the open supply from Syria and Iran, unlike besieged Gaza.”

Yemen shut down port of Eilat

Regarding the Yemeni front, Baraka elaborated that Ansar Allah disrupted Red Sea navigation, shut down the Israeli port of Eilat and also blocked ships from delivering goods to “Israel”, causing an international crisis.

The actions undertaken have offered crucial aid and relief to the residents of Gaza, as per Baraka.

Additionally, he extended his regards to Yemen, “a nation enduring a prolonged siege and grappling with a US-led Arab struggle.”

Despite Yemen’s challenges, the nation remains steadfast in its support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing that the captives held by the Yemeni Armed Forces are bound to the solution put forward by the Al-Qassam Brigades, he stressed.

He further mentioned that the Iraqi Resistance, which, despite disagreements with the government, has targeted US bases with rockets and drones, affirming that Gaza is not alone.

Iranian drones paved the way for a new front

During the exclusive interview for Al Mayadeen Net, Baraka spoke extensively about what he described as “the night of the drones” over al-Quds and Palestine, elaborating on “the Iranian response, which was a strategic response that greatly impacted the Zionist entity.”

“There was a difficult psychological situation, if we may say so. The drones arrived, flew, sent images and information, and revealed who stands with the occupation in any upcoming war,” he tersely stated.

As he describes what happened as a “live maneuver,” he says, “Our people in Palestine rejoiced to see allied rockets lighting up the sky of al-Quds, sending a strong message to our people, and that itself sufficient.”

The top Hamas official emphasized that the Iranian strike is no less important than Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which paved the way for the upcoming liberation battle.

‘Why do u blame Iran?’

As he sarcastically asked, “Why do you blame Iran?” Baraka clarified that its leadership did not claim that this strike would liberate Palestine, but rather it was a punishment for the attack on its consulate in Damascus.

“The Iranian strike revealed that Israel cannot defend itself alone and exposed its psychological weakness. Contrary to what they claim, the strike achieved its objectives excellently and boosted morale regarding a new front,” he stated.

Regarding what was said to be an Israeli response, he commented, “What happened was a farce, consisting of three small drones launched from somewhere inside Iran by US and Israeli agents and then amplified in the media.”

Unified Resistance: Factions stand firm in West Bank confrontation

The senior Hamas official additionally disclosed that Israeli plans are underway for the occupied West Bank, involving killings, house demolitions, and the burning of farms and vehicles, aimed at compelling large-scale displacement to Jordan.

He warned, “This is a real and serious matter. Therefore, now the Palestinian Resistance [with all its factions] has decided to confront the occupation in the West Bank and face settlement projects and displacement.”

“This is a real and serious issue. Therefore, the Palestinian Resistance, along with all its factions, has now decided to confront the occupation in the West Bank and oppose settlement projects and displacement,” he cautioned.

Furthermore, Baraka has offered insights into the ongoing negotiations, suggesting that the US administration is grappling with Israeli pressure tactics.

He indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrains from responding to Iran due to purported support from the US against Resistance movements like Hamas in Gaza. This stance, according to Baraka, stems from US concerns about regional stability and its interests, thus seeking to prevent further escalation in the region.

“The Americans are now complicit in Israeli war crimes in Gaza. They are the ones covering and arming the occupation, thus succumbing to Israeli blackmail and decisions,” he stressed.

He concluded by clarifying, “Qatar did not ask the Hamas leadership to leave; there is a welcoming, embracing, and strict security protection for Hamas there, because the enemy threatened and pressured Doha and blackmailed it, and Netanyahu’s government wants it to pressure Hamas, so rumors were spread.”

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.