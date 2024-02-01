The Hamas Movement has condemned the executions of handcuffed and blindfolded Palestinian civilians that were carried out by Israeli soldiers in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

“The occupation regime’s ongoing crimes against our Palestinian people unfold day after day, the latest of which was documented by the Palestinian Prisoner Society and reported by Palestinian citizens about the executions of about 30 Palestinians, whose bodies were found dumped inside a schoolyard in northern Gaza while being handcuffed and blindfolded,” Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This indicates that the occupation army carried out a massacre against civilians through executing them on-site after brutalizing them,” Hamas added.

“This heinous crime and others that had been committed by the neo-Nazis against our Palestinian people will remain a curse haunting them. There will be a day when they will be held accountable for their brutality and crimes that have exceeded the most horrific violations ever known to humanity in our modern era,” the Movement said.

“We urge human rights groups to document this horrific crime in order to take legal action against this criminal army and its Nazi leaders who continue to kill and massacre our Palestinian people with no regard for the ruling of the International Court of Justice that demanded it to stop the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”

The dead bodies of some 30 Palestinians have been found in a school in north Gaza after the Israeli occupation army’s withdrawal, following weeks of Israeli criminal activity and rampage, which has laid waste to the area and cut off civilians from communication and aid.

The bodies were discovered in the Khalifa bin Zayed School in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza – an area which had been besieged and attacked by the Israeli army for weeks. Israeli forces also conducted mass arrests of Palestinian civilians in that area.

According to footage aired by Al Jazeera satellite channel on Wednesday, the bodies were found handcuffed and blindfolded in plastic bags which had been buried underneath piles of dirt and sand.

Al Jazeera has spoken to witnesses who discovered the bodies and identified them.

“As we were cleaning, we came across a pile of rubble inside the schoolyard. We were shocked to find out that dozens of dead bodies were buried under this pile,” a man said.

“The moment we opened the black plastic bags, we found the bodies, already decomposed. They were blindfolded, legs and hands tied. The plastic cuffs were used on their hands and legs and cloths straps around their eyes and heads,” he added.

(The Palestine Information Center)

