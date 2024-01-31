The forces who entered Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin are known as ‘Mosta’rabin,’ Israeli agents who disguise themselves as Palestinians in order to blend in for their arrest and assassination operations

Undercover Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in a hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on 30 January, with the army claiming to have foiled a “7 October-inspired” attack allegedly planned by those killed.

This morning an undercover Israeli military unit —dressed as doctors and women in civilian clothing— stealthily entered Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin and assassinated three Palestinian young men with silenced firearms—one of them was hospitalized for injuries he sustained weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/g8dcx5Pkp0

— Marwa Fatafta مروة فطافطة (@marwasf) January 30, 2024

“Undercover Israeli special forces Tuesday morning assassinated three Palestinian young men, including two brothers, inside Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin,” Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a joint statement released by Israel’s army, the Shin Bet security agency, and Israeli police, a spokeswoman said that a “squad of armed Hamas fighters” was killed in Jenin’s Ibn Sina hospital.

“Muhammad Jalamana, 27 years old, who has been staying in the refugee camp in Jenin for some time, maintained contacts with the Hamas headquarters abroad … Jalamana transferred weapons and ammunition to terrorist operatives in order to promote shooting attacks and planned a raid attack inspired by the events of October 7,” the statement added.

He was killed alongside two other resistance fighters, brothers Basil and Muhammad al-Ghazawi.

Jalamana was a member of the West Bank’s Qassam Brigades branch, while the others belonged to the Jenin Brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement’s Quds Brigades.

“We affirm that the resistance forces, and our Palestinian people in the West Bank in general and Jenin in particular, will not let this crime pass without an appropriate response,” the PIJ said in a statement.

Hamas also released a statement vowing that “blood will be met with blood.”

The Israeli statement claimed the fighters had been “hiding” in the hospital. Palestinian media said that one of them was receiving treatment sustained from an Israeli attack on Jenin in October and that the others were visiting him.

The forces who snuck into Ibn Sina hospital were part of the elite Israeli unit, Duvdevan, referred to as the Mosta’rabin (meaning fluent in Arabic and well-versed in Arab culture). The force’s members are known to disguise themselves as Palestinians during raids.

Video footage circulating social media shows the forces dressed as doctors and disguised as women in civilian clothing entering the hospital with machine guns. WAFA said the forces used weapons equipped with silencers.

The moment an undercover force from the Israeli occupation army, disguised as medical staff, sneaked into Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin this morning and assassinated three Palestinian young men: Mohammad Jalamneh, and the brothers Basil and Mohammad al-Ghazawi. pic.twitter.com/nA1jEgUPfV — Palestine and MENA Info Center (@PALMENA_IC) January 30, 2024

After the assassination, fierce clashes broke out in Jenin between the army and resistance fighters.

Israeli troops fully withdrew from Jenin later on Tuesday morning. The brutal raid comes one day after five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in different cities across the occupied West Bank.

(The Cradle)

