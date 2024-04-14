According to the latest survey by the pollster Hinterlaces, 59% of Venezuelans believe that the current president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, would be reelected if presidential elections were held today.

Meanwhile, 22% of those polled stated that another candidate would win, and 19% did not to respond to the question.

People who took the survey responded to the question: Regardless of your political position, who do you think would win the presidential election if it were held today?

The survey was carried out nationwide during April, consulting 900 people, and has a margin of error of 3.5%.

The level of support for President Maduro has been similar in different surveys carried out at different times. In December 2023, a survey by another pollster, Dataviva, showed 59.8% of popular support for President Maduro.

In that poll, far-right opposition politician María Corina Machado, who is presented as a “popular” leader in mainstream media, obtained only 18.1% of support.

Presidential elections in Venezuela will be held on July 28. Thirteen candidates have registered for these elections, of whom 12 belong to various opposition parties and coalitions.

