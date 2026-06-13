Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez holds up a map of the South American continent while responding to the press about Latin American regional unity in Mar del Plata, Argentina, November 2005. Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres.

Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez holds up a map of the South American continent while responding to the press about Latin American regional unity in Mar del Plata, Argentina, November 2005. Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres.