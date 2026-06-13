By Misión Verdad – Jun 11, 2026

At the end of the 20th century, the landscape of Latin America and the Caribbean displayed the aftermath of a widespread structural dismantling. The 1980s and 1990s, administered under the economic dogmas of the Washington Consensus and executed by technocratic teams trained in global financial centers, installed dynamics of subordination that reduced the sovereign capacities of states within the region. That fragmentation created a social void driven by the privatization of public functions and the transfer of political power to transnational corporations. The statistics of exclusion, unemployment, and material impoverishment that filled the continent confirmed the historical outcome of a model that emptied institutional frameworks to be replaced with corporate management overseen by the White House.

Hugo Chávez’s victory in the 1998 Venezuelan presidential election reversed this continental inertia. Although the initial Venezuelan government program was focused on efforts of internal transformation through a Constituent Assembly and strategic recovery of the oil industry, the dynamics of hemispheric siege by the empire forced a rapid doctrinal transformation.

Venezuela understood that the viability of the national project required establishing an autonomous regional environment capable of breaking the unipolarity of international relations after the collapse of the Soviet bloc. Therefore, presidential diplomacy took on a totalizing character, projecting the Bolivarian agenda beyond the borders of Venezuela to help lay the foundations of a multipolar order. Integration became a pillar of strategic security confronting the continued relevance of the Monroe Doctrine.

In his discourse at regional forums, Hugo Chávez conducted a rigorous diagnosis of the prostration of the continent, highlighting the perversion of false paradigms that sought to limit the continent’s destiny in adopting significant decisions. The construction of the new regional map required, from this perspective, understanding that unity depended on a firm geopolitical determination. Thus, he would state at a debate held during the restructuring of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), defining the nature of the hemispheric struggle as: “If there is will, there would be a thousand paths, but if there is no will, there will be no path.”

The clash of visions and the insurrection of ideas (2001-2004)

One of the most important scenarios of open confrontation against the US-led unipolar order occurred at the Quebec Summit of the Americas in 2001. At that forum, the Washington delegation pushed for the signing of the Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA), an economic annexation project that aimed to institutionalize the Monroe Doctrine throughout the hemisphere. Hugo Chávez took a position of absolute resistance against the consensus overseen by the White House, becoming the only leader to condemn the colonial nature of the US proposal at a time when the regional balance of power was unfavorable to sovereign ideas.

The audacity of Venezuelan presidential diplomacy lay in understanding that the unity of the periphery required a profound rectification. Facing the current that confined the continent’s destiny solely to technical discussions about tariffs, livestock quotas, or customs rates managed by the elites, Chávez postulated the absolute primacy of political action. According to the Venezuelan leader, economic integration should be the direct consequence of a firm state determination, and never its original cause.

“Here came the perverse notion that integration is an economic fact. No!” he declared. “Economic integration must be, in our view, a consequence and not a cause … the horses that are pulling and that must pull integration must be the horses of politics and society … integration must begin with politics, we must convince ourselves of that, otherwise we are doomed for the most resounding failure.”

Amid the hostility of governments subordinate to Washington, Caracas wove a strategic alliance with the popular movements of the continent. This construction materialized on December 14, 2004, in Havana, where Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro signed the founding protocols of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA). The birth of this bloc broke the regional inertia by proposing a model based on mutual respect, complementarity, and cooperation.

The joint declaration of ALBA stood as the antithesis of FTAA, explicitly prioritizing the strengthening and shielding the most vulnerable nations of the Caribbean and South America against the appetites of US domination. This initial platform demonstrated that resistance to the dictates of the Washington Consensus required its own institutional architecture, formally inaugurating the period of political offensive in the region.

From Mar del Plata to CELAC

The deployment of this integrative strategy reached its peak geopolitical impact in November 2005, during the 4th Summit of the Americas in Mar del Plata, Argentina. There, the political project led by Hugo Chávez, in tune with social currents of the region, dealt a historic blow to the FTAA project. This milestone shattered the supremacy of the “Inter-American System,” a structure that Washington imposed following World War II to govern international relations within what it considered its exclusive sphere of hemispheric influence.

Venezuela then accelerated the construction of political security bodies and autonomous institutions. The first major qualitative leap occurred in 2008 with the founding of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), conceived as a wall of sovereign defense to resolve regional conflicts without the intervention of the US State Department. At the same time, the coordinated push of this bloc forced the Organization of American States (OAS), in 2009, to repeal the 1962 resolution that expelled Cuba from the Inter-American system.

The maturation of this diplomatic offensive materialized in December 2011 with the founding of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Caracas. This event set a precedent: for the first time in modern history, the 33 nations of the continent unified their political positions in their own organization, explicitly excluding the United States and Canada. Upon assuming the presidency of the founding summit, Chávez consolidated the strategic objective of dispensing with the Pan-American tutelage of the North.

The creation of CELAC required neutralizing the tensions promoted by the conservative sectors of the continent. While the core promoters of the agreement were laying the foundations for a sovereign regional system, the Colombian government, led by Álvaro Uribe during the preparatory phases, systematically worked to slow down and undermine the consensus. The irreversible integrative dynamics of the time, though, forced even the subsequent government of Juan Manuel Santos to join the nascent regional community.

A determining factor for this new bloc’s success was the incorporation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, nations that had historically unaligned with continental politics. This geopolitical isolation was overcome thanks to Petrocaribe’s cooperation diplomacy, a mechanism that integrated the Caribbean into the regional architecture long before the 2011 summit.

The horizon of regional unity

In this regional context, the historical milestone consisted of breaking the conceptual paralysis of its time, upholding regional unity as a viable, strategic, and urgent political project amidst a context of absolute neoliberal subordination.

The relevance of this legacy lies in valuing the political act of proposing, designing, and defending a horizon of autonomous project amid the inertia of the Washington Consensus. Examining this history confirms that the proposal for a Latin America and the Caribbean integrated on their own terms closed a cycle of institutional dominance.

Confronting the rules imposed by transnational interests, Hugo Chávez called upon the region to build a path based on collective determination and popular sovereignty:

Venezuela could withdraw from the OAS and call upon the peoples of this continent to free ourselves from those old instruments and to form an organization of the peoples of Latin America, of free peoples … If there is will, there will be a thousand paths. Gallegos used to say: ‘Venezuelan plains, horizons like hope and paths like will.’ But if there is no will, there will be no path. If we put our will into play … a thousand paths will open up … to make the Bolivarian utopia of a truly united, strengthened, and globalized Latin America and the Caribbean a reality, but for life.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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