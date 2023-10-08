October 7, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Honduran President Xiomara Castro outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 12, 2023, during her state visit to China. Photo: Wang Ye/Xinhua/Alamy Live News/AP/File photo.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Honduran President Xiomara Castro outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 12, 2023, during her state visit to China. Photo: Wang Ye/Xinhua/Alamy Live News/AP/File photo.