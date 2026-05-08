An Iranian demonstrator waves a flag of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group under an anti US billboard depiciting the American aircrafts into the Iranian armed forces fishing net, during a gathering in Tehran, Iran, May 4, 2026. Photo: AP.

An Iranian demonstrator waves a flag of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group under an anti US billboard depiciting the American aircrafts into the Iranian armed forces fishing net, during a gathering in Tehran, Iran, May 4, 2026. Photo: AP.