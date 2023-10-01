October 1, 2023
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi listens to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a meeting at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, June 12, 2023. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi listens to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a meeting at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, June 12, 2023. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP.