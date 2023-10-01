October 1, 2023
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (left) receiving the credentials of Nayef al-Sudairi(right), Saudi Arabia's non-resident ambassador to Palestine. Photo: Thaer Ghanaim/PPO/AFP.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (left) receiving the credentials of Nayef al-Sudairi(right), Saudi Arabia's non-resident ambassador to Palestine. Photo: Thaer Ghanaim/PPO/AFP.