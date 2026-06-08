Iranian armed forces launched a missile barrage at Israeli-occupied territories on Sunday, responding to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.

Sirens blared in wide areas, including the occupied Golan Heights, Tiberias, Safed, Nazareth, Haifa, and several other cities, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli military said air defense systems remain on high alert, while the regime’s education ministry announced the closure of all schools and educational centers for the coming day due to security conditions.

The Iranian operation came as a direct response to the Zionist regime’s continued aggression against Lebanon, including the use of banned phosphorus bombs and the targeting of Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh).

Immediately after the retaliatory operation, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the central command of the Iranian armed forces, warned of more “crushing and remorseful blows” should Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.

In a statement, the central military command slammed the Zionist regime for systematically violating the ceasefire and escalating its aggression against the Lebanese people with direct American support and international silence.

Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over occupied Palestine. Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/T4LlrlTyZI — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) June 7, 2026

The statement further noted that the regime has been using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs, to commit war crimes against civilians in southern Lebanon.

“With the green light and support of criminal America and the silence of international bodies, the aggressive Zionist regime has increasingly escalated its atrocities against the oppressed people of Lebanon through repeated ceasefire violations,” it read.

The commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said, despite repeated warnings from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the “child-killing Zionist regime” has now “crossed all red lines” by expanding its attacks from southern Lebanon to Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

Iranian armed forces had previously warned that expansion of Zionist crimes into Dahiyeh would trigger Iranian retaliatory strikes inside the occupied territories.

“We had previously warned that if crimes expand in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, we will strike targets within the occupied territories,” the statement noted.

The top military command further issued an ultimatum, demanding that the Zionist army immediately halt all attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh.

Israeli Media: Iranian missiles detected flying towards northern occupied Palestinian territories Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/vDe4qyGAI2 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) June 7, 2026

Any further expansion of attacks into the area, or any military response to Iranian retaliatory strikes, would be met with devastating force, it warned.

“If it expands its attacks into that area or responds to Iran’s action, it will face even more crushing and remorseful blows, and devastating attacks against the regime and its supporters will commence,” the statement added.

(PressTV)