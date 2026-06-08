Peruvian leftist candidate Roberto Sánchez and his far-right rival Keiko Fujimori during the final presidential debate on May 31, 2026. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images.

Peruvian leftist candidate Roberto Sánchez and his far-right rival Keiko Fujimori during the final presidential debate on May 31, 2026. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images.