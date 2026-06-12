Iranian demonstrator wave Iranian flags and protrait of Iran's Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, right, and his late father Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a gathering at a square in Tehran, Iran, May 29, 2026. Photo: AP.

Iranian demonstrator wave Iranian flags and protrait of Iran's Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, right, and his late father Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a gathering at a square in Tehran, Iran, May 29, 2026. Photo: AP.