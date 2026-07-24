In response to the US bombing of Iran for the 12th night, the IRGC launches retaliatory strikes on US positions, announcing direct hits on bases, air defense systems, drones, and helicopters.

In response to the ongoing US aggression against Iran, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out drone attacks targeting US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan.

These strikes resulted in the destruction of strategic fuel reserves, major ammunition and supply depots, helicopter maintenance facilities, and critical air defense assets, including Patriot missile systems, a THAAD radar unit, C-RAM systems, and MQ-9 drone hangars. Additionally, troop quarters and communications infrastructure supporting these foreign forces were directly targeted.

In detail, the IRGC said its forces targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, destroying a large military equipment depot, a Patriot air defense system, and a hangar housing US MQ-9 drones. It also said attacks on Al-Udairi Camp, where US forces are stationed, killed and wounded several personnel and caused severe damage to several helicopters and drones.

US military assets at Camp Doha and Camp Arifjan were also targeted.

The IRGC announced on Thursday morning that it has targeted US military assets stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Al Udairi Camp, Camp Doha, and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, as well as foreign installations in Jordan. These strikes resulted in the destruction of strategic fuel… pic.twitter.com/l6ETzDC6IE — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 23, 2026

“The fighters also targeted a communications tower in response to the US attacks on communications towers in Iran,” the IRGC stressed.

US bases in Kuwait violate its independence: IRGC

The group addressed the Kuwaiti people, rejecting claims that Iran’s attacks violated Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It argued that US military bases in foreign countries represented a violation of those countries’ independence.

“It is sometimes claimed that Iran, through its attacks, has violated the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of countries. However, this assessment is entirely incorrect. From our perspective, the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of your country are fully respected,” the statement said.

Detailing further, the IRGC said US bases operated under American control rather than the authority of host countries, adding, “Therefore, it is the United States that has violated your territorial integrity and sovereignty, not us. We are attacking territories occupied by US forces, an army that knows nothing but committing crimes.”

The Iranian Armed Forces released footage of drone launches targeting three US bases in Kuwait in response to the ongoing aggression against Iran.#Iran #Kuwait #Jordan #UnitedStates #AlMayadeen pic.twitter.com/RrO3m2MeTr — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 23, 2026

It is worth noting that Iran has repeatedly said that US military bases and economic assets in the Gulf region have been used to launch acts of aggression against Iran, including strikes that have resulted in civilian casualties. In this framing, Iran deems all operations against such facilities to be retaliation against hostile military activity originating from or enabled by those bases.

IRGC announces strikes on US bases in Jordan

In a separate statement addressed to the Jordanian people, the IRGC said it had carried out attacks on US bases in response to repeated US aggression on Iranian territory.

“O honorable and authentic Jordanian people, Your brothers, the Mujahideen in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, as part of punishing the child-killing American army and in response to its repeated attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have carried out swift strikes against American bases,” the IRGC stressed.

The IRGC said the strikes destroyed a US THAAD radar system, along with a Patriot system and a C-RAM radar. It also said fuel tanks at the base were set on fire and that a helicopter equipment depot and a helicopter maintenance and repair hangar were destroyed.

IRGC cites Minab funeral: Our right to target the killer of our children

The statement also cited the killing of students in Minab, saying their families had held funerals for remains recovered from beneath rubble. It stressed that 168 students were killed on the first day of the war in an aggression carried out by the US military and said some ongoing attacks were being conducted through US bases in Kuwait.

“It is our legal, religious, and logical right to target the aggressor against our country and the killer of our children wherever it launches its attacks,” the IRGC stressed.

Iranian army announces separate drone operations

Separately, the Iranian Army said it had launched attacks during the 23rd phase of Operation Saegheh against US military facilities.

The army stressed its suicide drones targeted ammunition and logistical supply depots belonging to the US military at Al Udeid Base, fuel tanks at Ali Al Salem Base, and an ammunition depot at Arifjan Camp in Kuwait.

What you need to know

The latest operations come as the US aggression on Iran continues to escalate after the former reneged on the MoU signed on June 18, which had temporarily halted the war that began following the US-Israeli aggression on February 28.

The continued US aggression has resulted in casualties across Iran, with the Health Ministry reporting that at least 53 people have been killed and 592 wounded during the latest phase of aggression, including women and minors.

Since July 8, US forces have launched multiple waves of strikes against civilian targets in Iran. US Central Command has claimed the attacks were carried out in response to Iranian actions against commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Washington imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports, further disturbing shipping.

Iran has allowed ships to pass through designated routes, targeting only those who fail to comply with Tehran’s maritime law.

Iran has responded with a series of retaliatory strikes targeting hostile US military positions across the region, including bases in Jordan and Kuwait, while Iranian officials have warned that further attacks will continue as long as US military operations persist.

(Al Mayadeen – English)