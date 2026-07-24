Venezuelan Transport Minister and President of the Infrastructure Habitability Evaluation Commission, Francisco Garcés, has reported that 6,907 buildings have been evaluated so far in the state of La Guaira in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes.

Garcés explained that as of this Wednesday, July 22, 3,237 structures received a green label, indicating they are structurally safe and habitable without risk to residents, while 1,785 structures received a yellow label, designating restricted use due to either minor structural damage or significant masonry damage. Meanwhile, 1,885 homes—representing 24.4% of evaluated properties—were classified as red. Both yellow and red categories will proceed to a second phase of technical review to establish repair protocols where feasible.

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“Just because a house is labeled red doesn’t necessarily mean it should be demolished,” explained Garcés, a civil engineer specializing in structural safety and earthquake resistance. He noted that the presidential commission has already established guidelines for repairing non-structural elements under the Venezuela Renace Plan.

“These guidelines will also be available to institutions and individuals who wish to access them,” Garcés explained, “through the necessary permits requested from local mayoral offices and governorships.”

He detailed that the commission will further issue protocols for minor and major structural repairs, including structural shoring, emphasizing that all works “must be verified and conducted by a certified engineering professional.”

For her part, the president of the Great Mission Venezuela Renace, Jacqueline Faría, reported that 11,794 homes are currently under active reconstruction nationwide. This includes 4,393 single-family and two-family houses, as well as 7,401 individual apartments across 228 residential buildings.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU