By Fra Hughes – Feb 16, 2023

Recently, we have been witnessing an uptick of western-inspired violence on the streets of Iran, the latest excuse put forward by rioters being the death of a young woman while in police custody. While those promoting the riots claim she had been beaten while detained, the official cause of her death was actually related to complications arising from a brain surgery she had undergone as a child.

The riots were then used as cover, much like how Ukraine’s 2014 Euromaidan protests were used to attack the legitimate government in power at the time, eventually leading to a regime change operation conducted by a group of anti-Russian fascist forces who were financed, armed, and directed by the American administration.

This was the plan the US government had for Iran as well. A false narrative was to be used to stir up internal divisions leading to violence, armed insurrection, and a coup. Over sixty police officers and security volunteers were murdered during these staged riots.

Many radio and television stations based not in Iran but in London, Paris, and other western citadels, financed by the UK, Saudi Arabia, America, and others broadcast directly into Iran, many of which encouraged the rioters to make firebombs and attack government offices, infrastructure, and the police. These media enterprises are part of the daily propaganda that saturates Iranian TV and radio airspace.

Victoria Nuland, currently serving as the under secretary for political affairs, bragged how they—the Democratic party, with Obama as president and Biden as vice president—spent $5 billion of American taxpayers’ money funding the coup and, by extension, the violence which led us to the disastrous situation in Ukraine today, where two separate republics, members of the Russian Federation, and the Crimea are now all in conflict with the West’s puppets regime in Kiev, led by amateur actor (still acting, if you ask me), president of Ukraine, and commander in chief of the fascist-led Ukraine army, Vladimir Zelensky.

America has a well-worn regime change playbook which it has used successfully but not in consistently in many of the countries it has tried to pacify and control. Ultimately, the subjugated nation regains its freedom.

As always, the raison d’être is money, resource extraction, and unlimited access for American corporations to foreign markets, and in many cases, the creation of monopolies in the targeted regions, whether it is fruit and coffee in Latin American, oil and gas in Iraq and Afghanistan, wheat in Syria, gold mining in Peru… the list is endless.

Fortunately for the citizens of Iran who stand united against the proposed balkanization and sectarian division of their country, Iran’s intelligence and security services have withstood the criminal onslaught brought against them even after losing many brave young men and civilians to the murderous machinations and intrigues of western imperialism and Israeli colonialism.

It appears that the embers are being stoked again as the enemies of the Iranian people gather to plot murder, mayhem, and mischief against the Republic of Iran.

Just recently, Iran blamed Iraq-based Kurdish groups for the attacks on Isfahan.

Is this another proxy war by the apartheid regime in “Israel” using Kurds as the battering ram and scapegoat?

Not content with just murdering Iranians, western-backed forces appear to now by using physicists to target Iran’s technological experts in the fields of drone technology and missile development.

“Israel’s” undeclared wars of aggression against both Syria and Iran continue unabated.

With Blinken’s visits to “Tel Aviv” a day after the Isfahan attack and a day before the attack on a food and medicine convoy bound for Syria on the Iraqi-Syrian border attributed to the “Israeli” government, we may be witnessing an upsurge of Israeli aggression against Iran in a conniving plot completely supported by the Biden administration.

If Iran is supplying drones to Russia, which it is perfectly entitled to do, it is in America’s interests to encourage Israeli interference in Iranian internal affairs and to attack Iranian convoys factories.

I fear very much this is the beginning of the next phase by “Israel,” Britain, America, and France, to name but a few, to use the Iraqi Kurds who share a border with Iran as their foot soldiers on the ground and their drone missile guides in the air.

Like the monsters in Kiev who murdered 14,000 people in Eastern Russian-speaking Ukraine from the coup in 2014 until the Russian special military operation in February 2022, and ISIS who murdered and maimed so many in Syria, another western financed and armed proxy army, I fear, consisting of Israeli flag waving Kurds in Iraq may be used to strike again and again at Iran.

I urge Iranians to remain steadfast in the face of this aggression as Blinken, Biden, Netanyahu, and others plan their next gambit to further isolate Iran, Russia, and China from the wider global collective west and from each other.

I pray they fail and the Axis of Resistance prevails.

Only time will tell.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.