On Monday, January 30, Russia strongly condemned the failed drone attack on a military site in Isfahan, Iran, saying these “provocative” acts could have “unpredictable consequences.”

“We strongly condemn any provocative action that could stimulate an uncontrolled escalation of tension in a region that is already far from calm,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, such destructive actions may have “unpredictable consequences” for peace and stability in West Asia.

Similarly, the Russian official has urged the organizers of the provocative acts, their sponsors and “those who gloat” over this terrorist attack to understand that their hopes to “weaken Iran” are “in vain.”

For his part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in condemning the failed attack, has stressed that Russia’s intelligence services are analyzing the available information to obtain a more complete picture of what happened. “Russia condemns such actions against the territorial integrity of a country,” Peskov stated.

The attack was carried out at 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, January 28, using drones against a workshop complex belonging to the Iranian Ministry of Defense in the central city of Isfahan.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement that the attack left no casualties and only caused “minor damage” to the roof of the workshop without affecting the equipment and operation of the complex.

Iran has previously condemned acts of sabotage and attacks by Israel against military facilities and sensitive centers in the country, warning that the Tel Aviv regime will pay a heavy price for any foolishness against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Last July, Iranian authorities reported that they had thwarted a plot by Israel’s Mossad spy agency to detonate explosives at an unspecified “sensitive center” in Isfahan.

