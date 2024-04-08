Israel says it has pulled most of its troops out of southern Gaza in what it said is a move to recuperate and prepare for future offensives.

Three Israeli brigades on Sunday left the southern city of Khan Yunis but another remained to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes in the north.

The Israeli military said a “significant force” will remain in the rest of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military earlier announced it’s pulling thousands of soldiers out of the south, including Khan Younis city, after months of fierce combat.

The military wing of the Hamas resistance movement said Israel was forced to end its operations before achieving its goals.

The al-Qassam Brigades dismissed Israel’s claims that it had destroyed resistance forces in those areas from where it had withdrawn.

The Brigades added that resistance forces have always surprised Israel.

Khan Younis residents, who rushed back to their city after Israeli forces relocated from southern Gaza, found a wasteland of destruction and rubble.

Media reports quoting residents said much of Khan Younis had been destroyed, many buildings had been bombed, and there were overturned cars stuck in the mud near craters left by missiles.

Witnesses said that damaged hospital beds were seen on one street.

They have been saying the situation is completely indescribable and chaotic as a great deal of destruction has been done to the entire area

“It is a shock, a shock. What happened was not small … while coming on the way in the car, I saw things. The destruction is unbearable,” said Mohammed Abou Diab, who was among those who returned to his old neighborhood.

The Secretary-General and CEO of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain, says the situation in Gaza is “desperate and worsening” as the war hits its six-month anniversary.

It's been six months since the terrible day of violence in Israel. It’s been almost six months of ever-escalating violence in Gaza, where the situation is desperate, and worsening. We @IFRC take no side other than the side of humanity. Six months on, I reiterate my call for:… — Jagan Chapagain (@jagan_chapagain) April 7, 2024

The city has come under intense Israeli bombardment in recent months.

Khan Younis has been destroyed, with the destruction of civil infrastructure, mosques, and residential houses, and people are saying that they have nothing left in the city.

After six months of relentless attacks on Gaza, Israel remains no closer to a victory than it has been at any point since October of last year.

US says Israeli military’s troop reduction in Gaza is to ‘rest and refit’

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said the Israeli army’s troop reduction in Gaza appears to be a “rest and refit” and not necessarily indicative of any new operations.

“As we understand it, and through their public announcements, it is really just about rest and refit for these troops.”

“[This is] not necessarily that we can tell indicative of some coming new operation for these troops,” Kirby said when asked about the step.”

Palestinians face more deaths and destruction in Gaza as the US-Israeli onslaught in the besieged strip continues for a seventh month.

Since the beginning of the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza, nearly 33,200 people have been killed.

At least 7,000 people are also unaccounted for or presumed dead under the rubble.

(PressTV)

