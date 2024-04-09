The National Electoral Council (CNE) authorities offered a summary of the progress of the electoral schedule for the upcoming presidential elections on July 28.

This Monday, April 8, CNE President Elvis Amoroso led the selection of the position of political parties on the electoral ballot.

During a press conference, Amoroso said 13 registered candidates and 37 political organizations are participating in the electoral contest.

According to the regulations of the Electoral Power, the governing United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) will be the first to choose its position on the electoral ballot. This is because it obtained the greatest number of votes in the previous elections. Later, the selection process will correspond to the rest of the political parties.

#EnVideo📹| Presidente del @cneesvzla, Elvis Amoroso, anunció que cumpliendo con lo establecido con el cronograma electoral, proceden a realizar el acto de escogencia de posición en la boleta de votación para el próximo #28Jul.#UniónPatriótica pic.twitter.com/aysbJ6u4VB — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) April 8, 2024

In his speech, the president of the CNE announced that the exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) arrived in Venezuela on Sunday. The EU mission and Venezuela’s Electoral Branch authorities will meet this Tuesday.

It is expected that CNE authorities will present the 13 candidates to the EU delegates in the meeting so that they can verify the nomination process for the presidential election.

“The EU is an institution that has been permanently misinformed,” stated Elvis Amoroso. “Thanks to God and the Venezuelan State that has allowed them to come here, we will present this operation that has been carried out to them starting tomorrow. We will also present the candidates to them so that they can verify it.”

In that sense, Amoroso highlighted that these 13 candidates complied with the provisions of Venezuelan legal regulations per the Constitution and the laws of the Electoral Power.

Advances in the electoral schedule

For his part, CNE Vice President Carlos Quintero explained that the electoral schedule has progressed by 27%. Meanwhile, 13% of the activities remain ongoing, and the remaining 60% are about to begin.

Regarding the Electoral Registry (RE), which ends on April 16, Quintero said that 1.35 million movements, meaning new registrations and updates, have been made. To date, there have been 428,000 new registrations and 606,000 relocations (updates). The number of voters registered for the December 2023 referendum was nearly 20.7 million Venezuelans.

These figures contrast with recurrent claims by opposition leaders about an alleged lack of registry access points for the registration and update program launched by the CNE for the upcoming presidential elections.

Quintero announced they will present a new system for everything related to campaign accountability this Wednesday.

He specified that this new system will facilitate the CNE’s work, which will have a more robust mechanism to audit political parties and their spending.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

