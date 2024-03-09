The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics revealed in a report on the situation of Palestinian women that at least 9,000 women have been killed in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The report, published on March 7, the even of International Women’s Day, detailed that of the 72,156 wounded, 75% are women.

In addition, women and children represent 70% of the missing people, out of a total of 7,000.

The report added that approximately two million people, half of them women, have been forced to leave their homes in the Gaza Strip.

Experts are shocked about reports of #Palestinian women and girls being arbitrarily executed in #Gaza along with their family members, even while fleeing.#Palestine #GazaGenocide

1/2 pic.twitter.com/6xWM21MpgG — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 3, 2024

Moreover, in the West Bank region, four women were martyred in the Israeli regime’s aggression since October 7.

In 2023, 300 women were arrested in the West Bank, including 200 since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in Gaza. In the city of Jerusalem, 165 women were arrested in 2023, of whom 84 were arrested after October 7.

The report also criticized the lack of accurate data on enforced disappearances of women prisoners.

It also highlighted that women and girls are being marginalized in crisis situations, and they suffer from malnutrition and are more prone to disease.

The report noted that in Gaza there are currently about 60,000 pregnant women and about 180 women give birth per day, and most of them face difficult obstetric complications.

Since the beginning of the aggression, there has been a 300% increase in miscarriages due to stress and trauma, as well as an increase in premature births.

Many of the children who are born are underweight and face health problems, and mothers are unable to breastfeed in proper quantities due to lack of food.

Women who used to take birth control pills now have no access to their medicine, while many others are suffering from gynecological infections due to lack of medicinal services and lack of hygiene products.

While the Israelis continue to search for a single piece of evidence to back their false narratives of the beheaded babies and cases of rape and sexual violence by the Palestinian Resistance, #UN experts are saying that there are “credible allegations” of arbitrary detention,… pic.twitter.com/twl2AcP5aX — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 22, 2024

This has had a negative impact on women’s physical and mental health, the report highlighted.

Regarding detention of women, the Prisoners’ Affairs Authority said that “Israel” is holding 56 women prisoners in its prisons. Among them, there are five convicted, 40 are detained without sentences, and 11 are in administrative detention. There are also two women detainees who are minors.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

