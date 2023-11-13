According to Gaza health authorities, Israeli forces have closed in on four hospitals including the Al-Shifa medical complex

Heavy clashes continue to rage inside the Gaza Strip between resistance fighters and the Israeli army, which is currently laying siege to several of Gaza’s main hospitals, according to health authorities in the strip.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the vicinity of Al-Shifa hospital remains under heavy bombardment.

“The occupation forces are 100 meters away from Al-Shifa hospital, anyone trying to enter or exit is exposed to sniping,” the Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry told Al-Jazeera on 12 November.

Major damage has been reported in Al-Shifa’s Intensive Care building and its Cardiology Center as a result of airstrikes.

All of these children were taken out of the nursery due to the interruption of the “oxygen line” to Al-Shifa Hospital,

west of Gaza City, after it was bombed by Israeli occupation aircraft. All children and patients are at risk in just a few hours as the electricity continues… pic.twitter.com/JcxUvOFUrS — Eye On Palestine (@EyeOnPalestines) November 12, 2023

There are reportedly 80 bodies lying in the Al-Shifa hospital courtyard, and they are unable to be reached.

According to Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila, stray dogs have begun to feed on the dead in the Al-Shifa courtyard.

There are reports of mass graves at other hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Hospital has also “been besieged for a week,” Gaza’s Ambulance and Emergency Service told Al-Jazeera, adding that Israeli tanks are 20 meters away from the hospital.

Israeli tanks and ground forces were closing in on Al-Nasr and Al-Rantisi children’s hospitals on 10 November.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced that day that “the occupation is besieging Al-Rantisi and Al-Nasr hospitals … oxygen stations have shut down and sick children are facing death.”

Significant damage to Al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza after targeting it and its surroundings🇵🇸 And they will say Hamas is in underground tunnels #طوفان_الأقصى #أبوعبيدة pic.twitter.com/s1d1MBoLsA — Umair (@Dr_MianUmair1) November 12, 2023

Thousands of displaced people are currently taking shelter at these Gaza hospitals.

Meanwhile, Israel is claiming that there is no siege in Al-Shifa Hospital and has denied that those inside are trapped.

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that Al-Shifa hospital staff have asked Israeli forces to help transfer babies to a “safer” hospital, adding that it would do so on Sunday.

Clashes between troops and a number of resistance groups, including Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades and others, continued to rage on several fronts on 12 November.

Heavy gunfire exchange in several areas in Gaza city. 12.11.23 اشتباكات عنيفة متواصلة بالتزامن مع إطلاق قنابل ضوئية في عدة محاور بغزة. pic.twitter.com/ymL55ZIhwn — Eye On Palestine (@EyeOnPalestines) November 11, 2023

Abu Bilal, a spokesman for the Mujahideen Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, said in a statement on Sunday: “Our heroic fighters in the Mujahideen Brigades, along with their brothers in the other resistance factions, are engaged in fierce and epic clashes with enemy forces penetrating into the fighting axes.”

Clashes are also ongoing near Al-Shifa Hospital, as well as in Beit Lahia and north of Beit Hanoun.

According to the Qassam Brigades Telegram channel, fighters targeted an Israeli force east of Khan Yunis, resulting in “direct hits.”

Heavy fighting also took place in the vicinity of Al-Shifa hospital on 10 and 11 November.

In the last 48 hours, 25 Israeli military vehicles have been targeted, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said on 11 November, adding that 160 have been destroyed either fully or partially since Israeli ground forces entered Gaza.

🇮🇱🇵🇸 Scenes of clashes involving the Al-Qassam Brigade in the areas of Al-Tawam and Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/WTQFUt9XpY — ⛽nsaneKruger🐇🟧🛸🌎 (@Octavian1987O) November 12, 2023

The Israeli army has announced five more deaths in Gaza on Saturday. The army is now admitting to 42 dead soldiers since the expansion of ground operations on 27 October.

(The Cradle)

