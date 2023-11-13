November 13, 2023
This picture taken early on November 3, 2023, shows a view of Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City surrounded by darkness as fuel for electricity generation runs out. Photo: Dawood Nemer/AFP via Getty Images.

This picture taken early on November 3, 2023, shows a view of Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City surrounded by darkness as fuel for electricity generation runs out. Photo: Dawood Nemer/AFP via Getty Images.