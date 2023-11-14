Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Monday, the European Union (EU) announced that it would extend its illegal coercive economic measures against Venezuela. The statement indicated that the coercive economic measures—euphemistically referred to as “sanctions”— would be extended for six additional months instead of the usual 12-month extensions issued since 2017, when the illegal measures were initially launched. Meanwhile, the EU faces enormous energy challenges that place it in desperate need of new energy suppliers.

As explained in a press release published this Monday, November 13, the EU Council approved extending the measures until May 14, 2024 . These measures include an arms embargo and a travel ban for 54 individuals.

According to Reuters, the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced this Monday that the oil market remained strong and blamed speculators for a recent slight drop in prices, thus maintaining its 2024 prediction of high oil demand. US strategic oil reserves are still at low levels, and Europe’s energy deficiencies continue to rise as the war in Ukraine continues. The onset of winter and the regional tensions caused by the Israeli apartheid regime’s genocidal attack on Gaza cause further complications.

“The Council recalls that these measures are targeted, gradual, and flexible and can be scaled or reversed depending on progress made towards the restoration of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights in Venezuela,” read the EU press release, employing familiar White House “regime”-change talking points.

The ratification of the sanctions by the EU on Venezuela have occurred after far-right MEPs from the Spanish Popular Party (PP) asked EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell not to lift the measures against Venezuela, despite the fact that the minister of foreign affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, requested an easing of the sanctions.

Venezuela’s reaction

The same day, Venezuela issued a statement condemning the EU decision and describing it as “arrogant and illegal.” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil wrote on social media that his country affirms that with this decision, “the European Union shows to the international community, once again, the continuity of its interventionist policy in the internal affairs” of Venezuela.

Below can be read the unofficial translation of the Venezuelan statement:

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the arrogant and illegal decision of the European Union extending until May 14, 2024, the illegal unilateral coercive measures against the Venezuelan people, published today, 13 November, 2023, which disqualifies them from participating in Venezuelan political processes, since it violates the sacred principles of the Constitution and transgresses the norms described in the United Nations Charter.

With this decision, the European Union shows to the international community, once again, the continuity of its interventionist policy in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, applying degrading, harmful, and unjust measures which, in this case, seek to punish Venezuelan citizens who exercise their work roles within the framework of the law.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterates the content of the Resolution of the United Nations Organization, approved by the majority of member states on November 7, which highlights that unilateral coercive measures are contrary to international law, international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and the norms and principles that govern peaceful relations between states.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reaffirms the stability of its democracy and its institutions and will continue to demand the definitive cessation of such measures, whose consequences and negative impact affect the possibility of a constructive and respectful dialogue between states. We urge the European Union to avoid colonialist practices with sovereign states such as Venezuela and instead create positive spaces for cooperation to effectively confront common challenges.

Caracas, November 13, 2023

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

