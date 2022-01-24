Israeli-Linked Elbit Systems UK Sells off Part of Manchester Business Targeted by pro-Palestine Activists

Elbit Systems UK, an international technology company linked to Israel, has sold off part of one of its subsidiary businesses operating in Oldham, UK a move pro-Palestine groups are claiming is a ‘victory’.

Elbit Systems UK, a subsidiary of the Israeli weapons maker, has sold off part of its daughter company operating at a factory in Oldham, Greater Manchester, which pro-Palestine activists have targeted for months.

Elbit announced Monday it was selling the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies, which operated at Oldham, to TT Electronics for approximately £9 million.

CEO Martin Fausset called the move a “reorganisation… to support the continuous expansion of our operations and collaboration in the UK”.

The Oldham factory had been targeted by pro-Palestine activists for months due to its links to Israel.

Palestine Action, a network of activists who coordinated 18 months of campaigning at the site, claimed the sale as a “victory” which they want to “replicate” across all Elbit factories in the UK.

RELATED CONTENT: How the UK Military Supports Israel’s Combat Operations Against Palestinians

“This proves our strategy is working,” a Palestine Action spokesperson told The New Arab Tuesday.

“It is clear that our disruption made it difficult for Elbit to operate at the site.”

Elbit told The New Arab: “[We are] well established in the UK, and will continue to provide cutting-edge solutions, manufactured in the UK, to meet the needs of the British Armed Forces.

“Activities related to existing Elbit Systems UK programmes will continue on the site in Oldham.”

Pro-Palestine groups have repeatedly accused Elbit Systems of manufacturing weapons used by Israeli forces to bomb Palestinian territories.

Elbit Systems UK operates at a number of sites across the country, employing over 500 people.

Featured image: Palestine Action have protested at the Oldham site regularly over the last 18 months [Getty]

(The New Arab)

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.