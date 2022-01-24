Russian Ambassador to Venezuela: Guaidó ‘Does Not Represent Anyone’

The Russian ambassador in Venezuela asserts that three years after having proclaimed himself “interim president,” the former opposition deputy Juan Guaidó does not represent anyone.

On Saturday, January 22, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Mélik-Bagdasárov, said that three years after his self-proclamation as “interim president,” Juan Guaidó is not taken seriously by anyone in Venezuela.

“Today, [Guaidó] is a nobody and does not represent anyone,” Mélik-Bagdasárov stated. “This figure exists solely in the virtual world and in the feverish minds of his US backers.”

RELATED CONTENT: Former President Describes Colombia’s Support for Guaidó as ‘Greatest Diplomatic Stupidity’

In this sense, he remarked that even the few radicals who had remained by his side until mid-2021 “definitively turned their backs” on the leader of the Venezuelan opposition.

In his opinion, the project of a “parallel government” in Venezuela resulted in a “resounding failure,” since the politicians who personify it have been completely discredited.

Melik-Bagdasarov described the Guaidó project as a “disembodied projection of a parallel government” that lacks “legitimacy, real power, and tangible prospects within Venezuela… Another version of a color revolution edited in the West and totally discredited in the eyes of the people.”

RELATED CONTENT: Secretive UK Team Met in Venezuela to Promote British Energy Interests

Similarly, he pointed out that the Venezuelan people themselves have repeatedly expressed their will in the country’s free elections, the most recent of which took place last November, when the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won more than 85% of the country’s state governorships.

“Venezuelans have opted for sovereignty and true popular democracy,” said the Russian diplomat. “From Russia, we support by all means this election of our Venezuelan friends.”

After an attempted coup in Venezuela, Guaidó was immediately recognized by the US, which began to tighten its pressure campaign to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

On January 5, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry denounced Washington’s “interventionist attempt” to recognize Guaidó as the interim president of the country for one more year, and emphasized that such a position “is part of a failed and recidivist policy,” which “criminally affects the sovereignty” of Venezuela and seeks to put “its peace, stability and development” at risk.

Featured image: Former deputy Juan Guaidó in the municipal theater of San Antonio, south of Caracas, February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.