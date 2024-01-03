Saleh Al-Arouri, the engineer of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, was killed by a deliberate Israeli attack on a Hamas office located in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, reported Al-Arouri’s death as a consequence of an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut. He was the deputy head of the Hamas’ political bureau, commander-in-chief of the resistance in the West Bank and Gaza, and engineer of the Al-Aqsa Flood offensive.

According to the National News Agency, a drone attacked the Hamas office in the Al-Mashrafieh area, killing six people and injuring several others.

The Al Mayadeen correspondent from the scene of the attack reported that the drone launched three missiles at an apartment and a car parked in front of the building in the Al-Dahiya area.

“Israeli threats against me will not change my convictions or leave any trace, nor will they alter the course I carefully charted. We believe and hope that our lives will be sealed with martyrdom, an achievement that we deeply value as leaders of the resistance,” said Al-Arouri.

On October 25, after the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, Al-Arouri held a meeting with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhalah.

The three leaders evaluated the positions taken at the international and regional levels, discussed the steps to follow at this critical stage, and explored ways to achieve a true victory for the resistance and stop the aggression against Gaza and the West Bank.

Previously, Israeli media highlighted repeated assassination threats against Saleh Al-Arouri.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth website, Israeli security agency officials long considered assassinating Al-Arouri to avoid unification of the resistance fronts.

Eitan Dangot, the former military advisor to three Israeli Defense Ministers, complained about Al-Arouri for years. He considered Al-Arouri “the most dangerous and important person in Hamas.”

“He is a man whose goal is to kill as many Israelis as possible,” Dangot commented.

Journalist Alior Levi described Al-Arouri as the great strategist and brilliant mind of Hamas in everything related to military operations outside the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Arouri has long occupied the minds of the Israeli security establishment and other intelligence agencies around the world,” he stated.

