The team illegally moved the two-century-old “Book of Esther” scrolls. Turkish authorities said that they will take the necessary measures.

Zaka, an Israeli search and rescue team sent to Türkiye allegedly to help in the earthquake emergency response, illegally moved historical manuscripts from an earthquake-devastated Turkish town into Israel.

While work was taking place in the remains of the Antakya Synagogue, the group secretly removed the two-century-old Book of Esther scrolls, treasured by the synagogue for years.

The Israeli media Ynet.com and The Jerusalem Post confirmed the events and stated that it was a gift from local people. However, they failed to mention Tükuye’s laws to protect its cultural heritage.

Yahya Coskun, deputy director general of cultural heritage and museums of Türkiye, responded that the relics of each nation belong to the state.

“It is forbidden to remove objects that have the value of cultural assets,” said Coskun. “Measures will be taken against those who take them abroad.”

Stop thieves! Instead of helping save lives, Israeli team in Turkey steal two centuries-old Book of Esther scrolls from Antakya, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/rigjvumtSx — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) February 19, 2023

Days earlier, Israeli news outlets reported that their “rescue” team left Türkiye due to a “significant security threat.” Other outlets reported that the Israeli team entered Türkiye with heavily armed members.

Turkish authorities rejected the use of weapons by the Israeli team, saying that emergency response teams from other countries did not have such armament and, in turn, offered them police protection. The Israeli team left Türkiye a few days later.

1/2 #Türkiye– The request of Israel Army soldiers to carry weapons in order to ensure the safety of the Israeli search and rescue team, which came to Turkey for post-earthquake work, was turned down by the Turkish authorities. pic.twitter.com/wRDQdbhuxt — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) February 17, 2023

On Sunday, February 19, efforts to search for survivors in the areas hit by the February 6 earthquake concluded, except in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay states. The earthquake hit these areas hardest, with a death toll of more than 48,000 people in Türkiye alone.

Several countries sent humanitarian aid to Türkiye and Syria, the countries affected by the February 6 earthquakes, motivated by solidarity and empathy. Meanwhile, Israel sent a team to distract, steal and create controversy in a difficult moment for the Turkish people.

(Almayadeen) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.