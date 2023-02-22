A video posted on social media showed security personnel walking Israeli Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li out of the auditorium during the opening ceremony of the summit in Addis Ababa on Saturday, February 18.

Ebba Kalondo, the spokesperson for the African Union’s chairman, said the diplomat was removed because she was not the duly accredited Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia, the official who was expected.

An AU official later told AFP news agency that the diplomat who was “asked to leave” had not been invited to the meeting, with a non-transferable invitation issued only to Israel’s ambassador to the African Union, Aleli Admasu.

“It is regrettable that the individual in question would abuse such a courtesy,” the official added.

Israeli delegation expelled from opening ceremony of African Union Summit. pic.twitter.com/jlv4RvivqF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 18, 2023

The move was swiftly condemned by Israel.

“Israel looks harshly upon the incident in which the deputy director for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with entrance badges,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Israel blamed the incident on South Africa and Algeria, two key nations in the 55-country bloc, saying they were holding the AU hostage and were driven by “hate” and “controlled by Iran.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the charge d’affaires at South Africa’s embassy would be summoned for a reprimand.

South Africa rejected the claim, saying Israel’s application for observer status at the AU has not been decided upon by the bloc.

“Until the AU takes a decision on whether to grant Israel observer status, you cannot have the country sitting and observing,” Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy in South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, told Reuters news agency.

“So, it’s not about South Africa or Algeria, it’s an issue of principle,” Monyela added.

The dispute over Israel’s observer status to the bloc was set in motion in July 2021 when then-chair of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, accepted unilaterally the country’s accreditation.

The move triggered an uproar from a number of member states demanding the status be withdrawn.

The protest was spearheaded by South Africa and Algeria, two powerful members who argued the decision flew in the face of AU statements supporting the occupied Palestinian territories.

South Africa’s governing party has historically been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Palestine already has observer status at the AU and pro-Palestinian language is typically featured in statements delivered at the AU’s annual summits.

In February last year, the AU decided to suspend the debate on whether to suspend Israel’s observer status for fear that a vote would have created an unprecedented rift in the 55-member body.

The then newly elected AU chairman, Macky Salk, said the vote would have been postponed until 2023, adding that a committee had been set up with the goal of consulting with member states and building consensus on the matter.

It had taken 20 years of diplomatic efforts for Israel to win observer status. It had previously held the role at the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). Still, it was long thwarted in its attempts to regain it after the OAU was disbanded in 2002 and replaced by the AU.

(Fars News)

