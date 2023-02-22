Thousands of Peruvians from the Aymara Indigenous community warned de facto Peruvian President Dina Boluarte of a “civil war” if she continues to send soldiers to their towns.

On Tuesday, February 21, thousands of Aymara people demonstrated in the eponymous capital of the Puno region, in southern Peru, dressed in uniform as a symbol of organization and a demonstration of the collective decisions to continue with the anti-government protests. They are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, early elections, dissolution of the congress and a constituent assembly.

After issuing an ultimatum to the de facto president, the Aymara population declared that they will not let the military enter to take control of their towns and that if they did, the only way out would be a “civil war.”

“Despite the fact that they have killed 21 of our countrymen, now they want to humiliate us more by sending soldiers. They are provoking us more and more. We will continue, whatever happens,” said David Yujra, a spokesperson for grassroots organizations in the Puno province.

Peru has been experiencing an uprising since December 7, when then-Vice President Boluarte took over the government when leftist Pedro Castillo was ousted in a parliamentary coup d’etat.

Boluarte responded to the protests by declaring a state of emergency and launching a bloody campaign of police repression. There have been clashes and, in repressive actions, the authorities have caused the deaths of dozens of civilians so far.

Human rights groups have accused police and security forces of using firearms and dropping smoke bombs from helicopters. The army claims that the demonstrators use homemade weapons and explosives, but figures show the police and military repression has been disproportionate.

